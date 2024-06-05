Ethereum (ETH) Market Cap Tops $464.38 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $3,865.02 or 0.05433369 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $464.38 billion and approximately $14.48 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00051663 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00015721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00017445 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00012261 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,148,358 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

