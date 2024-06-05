Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days. Currently, 21.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on ESTA. Mizuho increased their price target on Establishment Labs from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ESTA
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Establishment Labs
Establishment Labs Price Performance
Establishment Labs stock opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.22. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $73.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.73.
Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 206.05% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $37.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.
Establishment Labs Company Profile
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Establishment Labs
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- GitLab’s Weak Results Were Priced In; Time to Buy the Dip?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.