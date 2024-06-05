Energean plc (LON:ENOG) Plans $0.30 Dividend

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Energean stock opened at GBX 1,112 ($14.25) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,083.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,115.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,034.81. Energean has a one year low of GBX 807.50 ($10.35) and a one year high of GBX 1,233 ($15.80).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Energean from GBX 1,425 ($18.26) to GBX 1,565 ($20.05) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other news, insider Matthaios Rigas sold 2,383 shares of Energean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,065 ($13.65), for a total value of £25,378.95 ($32,516.27). Company insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

