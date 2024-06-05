ELIS 1-Day Volume Hits $111,224.71 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $5.31 million and approximately $111,224.71 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ELIS has traded down 48.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ELIS

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.0265431 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $111,303.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

