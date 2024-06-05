Eisler Capital US LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Eisler Capital US LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Qorvo accounts for about 0.1% of Eisler Capital US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Eisler Capital US LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,214,513.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,364,647.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,093 shares of company stock worth $2,989,958. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Qorvo Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of QRVO stock traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $99.15. 211,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,957. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -133.84, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $121.65.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

