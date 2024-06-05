Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Makes New $885,000 Investment in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $5,594,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 304,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,654,000 after purchasing an additional 33,382 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 673,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,975,000 after purchasing an additional 33,795 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Sun Communities by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 301,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,241,000 after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Sun Communities by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 76,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 19,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $320,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SUI traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $118.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,141. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $141.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 102.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.51.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 324.14%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

