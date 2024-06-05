Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Buys New Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,075 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,424.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $205,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,187,078.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,220 shares of company stock worth $1,315,803 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.19. The stock had a trading volume of 389,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,227. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

