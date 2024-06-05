Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 12,896 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 84.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,134 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,707,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,086,000 after buying an additional 823,322 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,481,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,093,000 after purchasing an additional 476,532 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on RF. StockNews.com cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.34.

Insider Activity

In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of RF opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.