Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.35. 110,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,359. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $8.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

