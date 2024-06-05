Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ETW)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETWGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

NYSE ETW traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.25. 114,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,842. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $8.49.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

