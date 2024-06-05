Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.173 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $25.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,169. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

