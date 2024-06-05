Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ETX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,940. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

