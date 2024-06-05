Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EVM)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0383 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

EVM stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $9.52. 58,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,451. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

