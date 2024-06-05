Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST) Trading Down 2.5%

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 54,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 139,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Earth Science Tech Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.87.

About Earth Science Tech

Earth Science Tech, Inc focuses on health and wellness industry. It operates men's health telemedicine platform under brand Peak name; and operates pharmacy. The company offers supplements and topicals products. The company was formerly known as Ultimate Novelty Sports, Inc and changed its name to Earth Science Tech, Inc in March 2014.

Further Reading

