Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Invests $774,000 in Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 86,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Hesai Group accounts for 0.2% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. owned 0.07% of Hesai Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hesai Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,104,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 38,234 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,523,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Hesai Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 57,954 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hesai Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hesai Group alerts:

Hesai Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Hesai Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 413,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,136. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $616.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.56. Hesai Group has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group ( NASDAQ:HSAI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.04 million for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 25.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.