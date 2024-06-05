Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Boosts Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 178.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,234 shares during the period. Tencent Music Entertainment Group makes up 0.7% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

NYSE:TME remained flat at $14.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 8,082,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,460,948. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

