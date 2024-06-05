Desjardins Weighs in on Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 30th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.53 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.34 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

RY opened at $107.48 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $109.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $152.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.89 and its 200-day moving average is $98.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11,061.2% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 151,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,285,031,000 after purchasing an additional 149,788,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,898,970,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,571,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,310,010,000 after buying an additional 5,810,077 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $365,246,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,666,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

