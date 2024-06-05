DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) versus SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Critical Survey

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares DeNA and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DeNA -20.18% -11.64% -8.12% SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 40.05% 5.29% 2.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DeNA and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DeNA 0 0 0 0 N/A SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.51%. Given SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than DeNA.

This table compares DeNA and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DeNA $947.10 million N/A -$198.67 million ($1.73) -5.45 SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust $618.20 million 4.76 $306.47 million $1.38 11.96

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DeNA. DeNA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

DeNA has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust beats DeNA on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DeNA

DeNA Co., Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers social games for PC browsers; AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character. The company also operates SHOWROOM, a virtual stage where fans can watch their artists perform live while interacting with them in real time; MYCODE, a direct-to-consumer genetic testing service; kencom, which supports health insurance societies to manage their members' health data; Haretoke, a web service which provides daily support for millennial women; Caradamo that offers diet support; and ONSEI, an app that uses AI to check for changes in cognitive function. In addition, it operates MENKYO, which enables cognitive function test for elderly drivers seeking license renewal; SHINRI-ADAS, a cognitive functional test; MRI-TAISEKI, a system that analyses brain DICOM images; Join, a communication app for medical professionals; MySOS, a life-saving and health support app with health and medical record for the user and their family; and DENA SPORTS GROUP, Yokohama DeNA Baystars, Kawasaki Brave Thunders, S.C.SAGAMIHARA, and DeNA Athletics Elite sports teams. Further, the company operates Mobaoku, which allows users to manage their auction items and bids from mobile phones; Anyca, a mobile app for peer-to-peer car sharing; SOMPO DE NORU, a car leasing service; GO, a taxi dispatch app; DRIVE CHART, an accident reduction support service; anone, a c ommunication service for seniors; dot-i, a security system; Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; PLAYBACK 9, a NFT service; Easy Ride, a robo-vehicle mobility service; Manga Box, a weekly manga magazine app; PICKFIVE, a NFT card game; and NFT collections. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

