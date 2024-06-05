Decred Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Decred has a market cap of $338.93 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decred has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $21.05 or 0.00029388 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.00083882 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00011955 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 58.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,079.75 or 0.67688349 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,104,490 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.