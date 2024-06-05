Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 207560 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their price objective on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.
About Decibel Cannabis
Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.
