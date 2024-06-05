Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 207560 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their price objective on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Decibel Cannabis Trading Down 7.1 %

About Decibel Cannabis

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

