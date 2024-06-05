DCF Advisers LLC Has $60,000 Stake in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

DCF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ovid Therapeutics were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

OVID traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 28,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,587. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OVID Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a negative net margin of 10,691.14%. Analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin bought 18,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,364.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,616,715 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,133.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush started coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovid Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Ovid Therapeutics Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

