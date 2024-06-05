DCF Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

DCF Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000.

WOLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

NYSE WOLF traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $28.73. 1,396,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,531,063. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $70.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.49 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. Analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marvin Riley acquired 1,866 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

