Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,904,470.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 28.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,454,000 after purchasing an additional 475,907 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $16,194,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3,784.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,963,000 after buying an additional 134,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,186,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,038,000 after buying an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,554,000 after buying an additional 91,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $60.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

