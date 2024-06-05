CTS (NYSE:CTS) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.50

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.50 and last traded at $54.49, with a volume of 63119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get CTS alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CTS

CTS Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.60.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. CTS had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $125.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 9.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CTS

In other CTS news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 4,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $212,138.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,065,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $97,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,476,406. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 4,504 shares of CTS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $212,138.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,065,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,248 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CTS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CTS by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CTS by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CTS by 18.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

(Get Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.