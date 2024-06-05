Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,321 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $12,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $693,985,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,632,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $650,910,000 after acquiring an additional 111,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,572,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,794,000 after acquiring an additional 154,496 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,774,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $529,798,000 after acquiring an additional 51,866 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $461,872,000 after acquiring an additional 390,723 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $149.99. 1,205,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,491. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $152.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

