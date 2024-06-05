Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $10,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.31. 1,207,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,600. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

