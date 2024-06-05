Critical Survey: Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) vs. Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY)

Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Free Report) and Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Allkem has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hitachi Construction Machinery has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Allkem and Hitachi Construction Machinery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allkem 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hitachi Construction Machinery 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Allkem and Hitachi Construction Machinery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allkem N/A N/A N/A Hitachi Construction Machinery 6.69% 12.15% 5.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allkem and Hitachi Construction Machinery’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allkem $1.21 billion N/A $441.71 million N/A N/A Hitachi Construction Machinery $9.74 billion N/A $646.25 million $6.12 8.99

Hitachi Construction Machinery has higher revenue and earnings than Allkem.

Summary

Hitachi Construction Machinery beats Allkem on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allkem

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. Allkem Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells construction machineries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers excavators and wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, compaction equipment, and rigid dump trucks. The company also provides ICT construction solutions; ConSite that monitors machines' operational status and alarms by sending monthly operational reports, as well as notifies emergency alarms; Fleet management system, which offers real-time monitoring of dump truck for optimizing vehicle operations; and autonomous haulage system for autonomous operation of mining dump trucks. In addition, it provides parts and services; used equipment under the PREMIUM USED brand; machinery rental services under the PREMIUM RENTAL and REC brand names; and parts remanufacturing services. The company was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Taito, Japan. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd.

