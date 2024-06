Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

