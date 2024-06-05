Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX) Shares Sold by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta were worth $9,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 114.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 81,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTMX opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $28.96 and a one year high of $41.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta ( NYSE:VTMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $60.59 million during the quarter. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 182.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.1832 dividend. This is an increase from Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s payout ratio is presently 2.99%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

