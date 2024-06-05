Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). 593,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 17,258,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

Coro Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Coro Energy Company Profile

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in South East Asia. Its asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna basin, offshore Indonesia. Coro Energy plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

