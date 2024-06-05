Cornerstone Advisory LLC Takes $202,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,406. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $110.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.67.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.