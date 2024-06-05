Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Trading 5.6% Higher

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.88 and last traded at $31.87. 422,489 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,403,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 17,219 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $430,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 17,219 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $430,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $55,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,372 shares of company stock worth $3,493,515. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $24,603,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $580,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 900,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,246,000 after purchasing an additional 39,111 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 401,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 115,006 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

