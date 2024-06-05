COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDP shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of COPT Defense Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of COPT Defense Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of CDP stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. COPT Defense Properties has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is currently -109.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth $36,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at $781,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at $4,884,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter valued at $1,398,000.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

