Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $746,000 Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Copperwynd Financial LLC cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in United Rentals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 15,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 650,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in United Rentals by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $600.79.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $631.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $678.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $626.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.89 and a 1 year high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

