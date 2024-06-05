Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.27. Approximately 154,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 488,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.01.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Up 5.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $630.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.42. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 54.46%. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 25,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Featured Articles

