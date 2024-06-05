Conduent Incorporated Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Conduent in a report released on Thursday, May 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Conduent’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Conduent’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Get Conduent alerts:

CNDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Conduent in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Conduent Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of CNDT opened at $3.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43. Conduent has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.00 million. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 5.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conduent

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the third quarter valued at $2,905,000. JB Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Conduent by 540.0% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter worth about $1,957,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 198.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 763,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 508,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent

(Get Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.