Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.51

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 522334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.78.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 39.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $621.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 729.6% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

