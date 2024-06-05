Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ciena in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.39.

Shares of CIEN opened at $47.09 on Monday. Ciena has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $207,633.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,094,291.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $207,633.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,094,291.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $63,112.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,141 shares of company stock worth $1,214,404 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Ciena by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

