CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 24,185 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,185 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.07% of Texas Instruments worth $110,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 352,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,119,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 42,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 42,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,221,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,702,442. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.79 and its 200 day moving average is $170.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.