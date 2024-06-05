CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $98,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,767,464,000 after acquiring an additional 105,196 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,123,710,000 after buying an additional 126,413 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,224,002,000 after acquiring an additional 121,847 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,247,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,028,000 after acquiring an additional 32,623 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,173,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $888,112,000 after acquiring an additional 24,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

ASML traded down $14.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $950.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,477. The company has a market cap of $375.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $935.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $865.40. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,056.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.