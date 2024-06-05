CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 137.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 378,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,092 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $55,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.53. 501,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,526. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.47 and its 200-day moving average is $143.52. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $131.43 and a 52 week high of $179.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.