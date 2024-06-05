CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 601,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $73,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 743.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total value of $8,451,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,223,809.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 70,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total transaction of $8,451,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,223,809.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,008.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 489,134 shares of company stock worth $60,334,399 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $108.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,574,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,657. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $138.61. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.13, a PEG ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.31 and a 200-day moving average of $122.84.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

