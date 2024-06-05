CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $130,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 664.4% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,365 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 29,922.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,032,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012,281 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 111.2% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.5% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 145,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,215,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,561,410. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $182.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.34.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

