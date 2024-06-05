Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.18.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $151.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.72 and a 200-day moving average of $155.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $122.11 and a 1-year high of $168.82.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.