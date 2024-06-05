Centersquare Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,568,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 459,410 shares during the quarter. Agree Realty accounts for about 2.5% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $224,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,759,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,070,000 after buying an additional 452,798 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,660,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,289,000 after purchasing an additional 719,430 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,158,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,239,000 after purchasing an additional 216,494 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,481,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,253,000 after purchasing an additional 105,461 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,714,000 after purchasing an additional 61,020 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,893.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.8 %

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

NYSE ADC opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADC

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.