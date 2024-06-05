Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 35,980 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,980 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $15,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $36,237,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 21.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 551,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after buying an additional 96,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $1,843,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

WY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

