Centersquare Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,939 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Apartment Income REIT worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,924,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,843,000 after purchasing an additional 369,600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $1,058,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,566,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,145,000 after acquiring an additional 296,523 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 85,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.59.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AIRC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.74. 122,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,613. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.77. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average of $34.30.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

