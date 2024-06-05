Centersquare Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 830,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,385 shares during the period. Equinix comprises approximately 7.5% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.89% of Equinix worth $669,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 12.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 22.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 16.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EQIX. HSBC lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.81.

Equinix Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $764.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.80 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $762.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $805.71.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

