Centersquare Investment Management LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the third quarter worth $289,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Saul Centers during the third quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO David Todd Pearson bought 2,300 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $83,996.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,570.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 3,100 shares of company stock worth $100,650 over the last three months. Company insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Saul Centers in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Saul Centers Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE BFS opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $876.71 million, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.69. Saul Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.04.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 136.42%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

