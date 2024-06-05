Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $139.41 Million Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,986,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 468,950 shares during the period. Boston Properties comprises 1.6% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Boston Properties worth $139,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $890,848,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 86.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,957,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,977,000 after buying an additional 906,069 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $43,709,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 27.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,986,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,143,000 after acquiring an additional 429,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,369,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,439,000 after acquiring an additional 417,944 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BXP. Barclays reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.47.

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

BXP stock opened at $59.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day moving average of $64.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.31%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.